Exploring Queensrowing and the Tradition of Rowing at Oxford

From the former web address of The Queen's College Boat Club to practical advice for rowers today

The web address www.queensrowing.co.uk once served as the online hub for The Queen's College Boat Club, the rowing society for members of The Queen's College, Oxford. While the site is no longer active, the legacy of the club and the broader world of rowing remain vibrant. This page summarises the historical use of the domain and provides a lasting guide to rowing at Oxford and beyond.

A brief history of the www.queensrowing.co.uk domain The domain www.queensrowing.co.uk was previously linked to The Queen's College Boat Club, the official rowing club for members of The Queen's College, Oxford. The site offered information about training schedules, competition results and contact details for club members. In addition, the email address 1837@queensrowing.co.uk appears in the public record of a charity called THE 1837 SOCIETY, based in Mottram St. Andrew, Macclesfield. These facts indicate that the domain was used both for the college rowing club and for charitable correspondence, reflecting a modest online presence centred on rowing and community activities.

The Queen's College Boat Club – an Oxford rowing institution The Queen's College Boat Club (QCBC) is the rowing club for members of The Queen's College, Oxford. As part of the university’s extensive rowing network, QCBC provides opportunities for novices and experienced rowers to train on the River Thames (locally known as the Isis) and to compete in inter‑college and national events. The club maintains a fleet of eights, fours and pairs, and its members benefit from coaching, equipment hire and a supportive community that has produced several university‑level athletes.

Membership is open to all current students of The Queen's College, and the club traditionally fields crews for the annual Torpids and Summer Eights races, the two cornerstone regattas of Oxford rowing. The club’s affiliation with the college ensures access to training facilities, including a dedicated boathouse and gym space.

Rowing at Oxford University – a cultural cornerstone Rowing occupies a central place in Oxford’s sporting calendar. The university hosts two major inter‑college regattas each year: Torpids (held in Hilary term) and Summer Eights (held in Trinity term). Both events follow a “bumping” format, where crews start in single file and aim to catch the boat ahead. Success in these races is a source of pride for colleges and often determines the hierarchy of rowing clubs for the following year.

Beyond the college scene, Oxford University Boat Club (OUBC) fields the world‑famous Blue Boat that competes against Cambridge in the annual Boat Race on the Thames in London. Many college rowers aspire to trial for OUBC, using the rigorous training and competition experience gained at clubs such as QCBC as a stepping stone.

Understanding the sport: basic rowing terminology and boat types Rowing can be divided into two main disciplines: sweep rowing and sculling. In sweep rowing each rower handles a single oar, while in sculling each rower uses two smaller oars. Common boat classes include:

Eights (8+) – eight rowers plus a coxswain; the premier class for senior competition.

Fours (4+, 4‑, 4x) – four rowers, with or without a coxswain, and either sweep or sculling.

Pairs (2+, 2‑, 2x) – two rowers, again with variations for coxed, sweep or sculling.

Singles (1x) – a solitary sculler, often used for training and personal development.

Key terms include “stroke” (the rower who sets the rhythm), “bow” (the rower nearest the front of the boat), “catch” (the moment the blade enters the water) and “finish” (the blade’s exit). Mastery of these concepts is essential for safe and efficient rowing.

Training, equipment and safety on the water Effective rowing training blends on‑water practice with land‑based conditioning. Typical on‑water sessions focus on technique, timing and endurance, while gym work emphasises core strength, cardiovascular fitness and flexibility. Rowers wear a snug, breathable uniform, a personal life‑jacket (often a buoyancy aid) and specialised shoes that clip into the foot stretcher.

Safety is paramount. All rowers must wear a personal flotation device, understand river traffic rules, and be familiar with the “right‑of‑way” hierarchy on the river. Clubs such as QCBC provide safety briefings before each outing and maintain a log of water conditions, ensuring that crews only launch when conditions are suitable.

Key rowing events for college and club rowers In addition to Torpids and Summer Eights, Oxford rowers can compete in a range of regional and national regattas. Notable events include:

Henley Royal Regatta – the world‑renowned summer regatta on the River Thames, featuring a knockout format and attracting crews from universities, clubs and schools.

British Rowing Championships – the national championship for all boat classes, offering a pathway for club rowers to gain national exposure.

* Head of the River Race (HOrr) – a springtime head race on the Thames in London, where crews race against the clock over a long distance.

Participation in these events provides valuable race experience, helps rowers benchmark their progress and often serves as a stepping stone to higher‑level competition.

Getting started: pathways for new rowers in Oxford and beyond For those interested in taking up rowing, several routes are available:

1. College clubs – If you are a student at The Queen's College, joining QCBC is the most direct entry point. The club welcomes beginners, offering introductory “Learn to Row” sessions and pairing novices with experienced rowers.

2. University‑wide programmes – Oxford University Rowing Clubs (OURCs) run a “Novice Rowing Programme” that introduces students from any college to the sport, often culminating in a chance to trial for a college crew.

3. Local community clubs – Outside the university, clubs such as the Oxford Rowing Club and the City of Oxford Rowing Club provide adult programmes, open‑water training and social rowing opportunities.

4. School and youth schemes – Many schools in the Oxfordshire area have rowing programmes that feed into university clubs, creating a clear development pathway from junior to senior rowing.

Regardless of the entry point, prospective rowers should contact the relevant club for information on equipment hire, training schedules and any introductory fees.